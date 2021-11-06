Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 106,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period.

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136 in the last ninety days.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

