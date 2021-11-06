Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 1.34% of Kernel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $654,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $2,419,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $7,228,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $387,000.

KRNL stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

