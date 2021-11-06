Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SI stock opened at $215.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $226.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $2,167,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,190 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,939. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

