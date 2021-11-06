Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $48.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BRLXF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $30.85. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788. Boralex has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.