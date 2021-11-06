Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 16,163 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NRZ opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.