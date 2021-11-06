Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $6,373,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

