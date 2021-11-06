Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $12.16 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 296.30%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.