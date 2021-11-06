Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 138,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,127.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,681,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $273.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $297.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.43 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

