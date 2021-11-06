Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 10,236 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIM opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

