Bridge Mutual (BMI) Market Cap Achieves $20.43 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $506,420.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

