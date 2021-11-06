BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

