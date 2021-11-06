Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

