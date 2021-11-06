Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth about $8,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 56.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini acquired 18,000 shares of Annovis Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $496,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANVS opened at $36.36 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

