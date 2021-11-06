Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IntriCon by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IIN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

IntriCon stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $169.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

