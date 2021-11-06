Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,148 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 46,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $176.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

