Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 15,900 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

