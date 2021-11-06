Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth $665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of CHMG opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 27.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,395 shares of company stock valued at $111,564. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

