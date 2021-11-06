Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 644.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $388.31 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.01 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.30.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

