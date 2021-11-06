Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.65. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 90.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

