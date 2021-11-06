Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $77.55 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

