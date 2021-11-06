Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Earnings of $7.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.88. Broadcom reported earnings of $6.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $27.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $28.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $31.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $32.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $558.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.89 and a 200-day moving average of $481.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $559.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

