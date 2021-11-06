Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post $5.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.12. Celanese reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $18.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.25 to $18.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

Celanese stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 680,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.90. Celanese has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $173.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Celanese by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Celanese by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

