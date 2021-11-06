Brokerages Anticipate Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dermata Therapeutics.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRMA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Dermata Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 596,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,476. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

