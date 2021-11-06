Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported sales of $812.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. 285,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.07. GMS has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

