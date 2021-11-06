Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce $322.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $329.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of HGV traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 733,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

