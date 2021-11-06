Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. Magellan Health reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,383. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Magellan Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

