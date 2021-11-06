Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.87.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $412.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $253.35 and a twelve month high of $422.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.38 and its 200-day moving average is $364.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.