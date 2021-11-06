Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 64,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

