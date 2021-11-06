Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NovoCure posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.42. 379,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.02. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.15 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,173 shares of company stock worth $3,966,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

