Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $11.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post $11.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.37 to $12.48. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $12.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $60.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.97 to $61.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $38.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.33 to $43.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,118. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.42 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

