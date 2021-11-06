Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report sales of $399.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.61 million. Titan International posted sales of $326.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

TWI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

