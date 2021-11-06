Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report $10.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.66 million and the highest is $11.87 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Yatra Online stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,181. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

