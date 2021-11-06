Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.92. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $403,729,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $153.29 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.