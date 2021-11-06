Brokerages Expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

BSMX opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

