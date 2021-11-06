Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce sales of $31.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the highest is $31.57 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $124.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $125.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.68 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $132.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,172. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

