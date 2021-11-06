Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the lowest is $4.27 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

