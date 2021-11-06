Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FHB. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

FHB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 375,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,356. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,494,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 98.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

