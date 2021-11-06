Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Interface posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. 223,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. Interface has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $944.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Interface by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 10,312.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

