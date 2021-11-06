Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.41. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,750. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

