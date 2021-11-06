Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce sales of $120.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $101.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $463.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.41 million, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $511.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 89,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,769. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

