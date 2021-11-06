Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:SON traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.69. 330,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

