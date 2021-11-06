Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $124.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

