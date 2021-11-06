Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $124.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th.
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
