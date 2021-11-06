Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target at $469.83

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $493.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 31,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $513.12. 2,071,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.23. The company has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

