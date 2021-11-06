Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $158.36

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,645. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $155.59. 229,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.89. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

