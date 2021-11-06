Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Target Price at $15.58

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $123,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 415,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,200. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

