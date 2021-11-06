Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) PT at $48.89

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,397. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 296.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

