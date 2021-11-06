Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Price Target at $62.25

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

