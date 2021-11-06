Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) PT at C$4.57

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XBC shares. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

XBC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.85. 693,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,645. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$2.49 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.81.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

