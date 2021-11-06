Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exxon Mobil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.