Brokers Offer Predictions for Hillman Solutions Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hillman Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

